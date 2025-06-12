‘Bridgerton’ Actress Fights Off Coffee Shop Thief While Accomplice Threatens To Stab Her

Genevieve Chenneour, a Bridgerton actress, fought off a thief while his accomplice threatened to stab her multiple times in a London coffee shop, according to the New York Post. This was right after the 18-year-old thief, Zacariah Boulares, attempted to snatch her phone on February 8.

Videos by Suggest

‘Bridgerton’ Actress Bravely Fends Off Phone Thief As Accomplice Threatens To Stab Her Multiple Times

The 27-year-old actress claimed she sustained a concussion after the pickpocket attacked her at a Joe & the Juice cafe in London’s Kensington neighborhood. Chenneour played the character Clara Livingston in Bridgerton’s third season, one of Netflix’s most popular drama and romance series.

Security footage captured the dramatic moment that Chenneour bravely fended off the thief. The man snuck behind her and swiped her phone, which was sitting on her table. She quickly noticed her phone in his hand once he stepped in front of her.

This led to her swiftly confronting him, making him drop the phone to the ground. Luckily, she received help from her male friend, who was in line.

Noticing the theft, the friend stepped in and pushed the thief back. He even threw a punch at Boulares’s face. Chenneour took this opportunity to grab her phone from the ground as her friend pinned the man down.

The actress then took to her Instagram Story to share that the man’s accomplice had threatened her. “The guy that walks up to me at the end was the man threatening to stab me multiple times,” she wrote.

“That was the moment something took over me and the physical fight became life or death in my mind. Crazy, watching the beginning of this footage, it gives me chills.”

Coffee Shop Pickpocket Incident Left Actress And Dog “Traumatized”

Met Police

You could also see her distressed Maltipoo puppy in the background barking at the fight. “My poor baby was screaming and barking,” said Chenneour. Now, whenever someone touches her in front of her dog, he freaks out.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the actress mentioned her puppy. “Even my dog was traumatized,” she said. “Now, if anyone touches me, he panics and tries to protect me.”

Chenneour then revealed that this altercation left her with a physical injury. “I was left with a concussion just before the Screen Actors Guild Awards and since then, I’ve felt constantly on edge,” she added.

The Bridgerton actress claimed that the authorities released the accomplice due to insufficient evidence. “The man that threatened to stab me will not be going to court and has been released due to lack of evidence,” said Chenneour. “I know karma will get him.”

The good thing is that Boulares remains in custody. He has an extensive criminal record and has already served time in prison.