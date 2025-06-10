Man Arrested For Allegedly Sneaking Abortion Drug In Pregnant Partner’s Coffee

A man from Texas was arrested for allegedly slipping an abortion drug into his pregnant ex-girlfriend’s coffee. This led to the death of her unborn child last October, according to PEOPLE.

Videos by Suggest

Man Accused Of Slipping “Plan C” Into Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend’s Drink

Parker County Sheriff’s Office

According to Parker County Jail records, Justin Anthony Banta was charged with attempt to commit capital murder and tampering with physical evidence. Banta’s ex-girlfriend accused the IT worker of sneaking “Plan C” into her drink without her knowledge. This was after his failed attempts at convincing her to get an abortion.

The BBC reported that Banta offered to pay for the abortion when she announced it last year. She expressed her desire to keep the baby, which led to the alleged drugging. According to police, his former partner had a check-up with her doctor when she was six weeks pregnant. At that point, the fetus had “a strong heartbeat” and vital signs.

The ex-girlfriend reported she met Banta at a coffee shop later that day in Tarrant County. She had suspicions that Banta secretly slipped an abortion pill into her drink without her permission.

Then, the following day, she began feeling fatigued and experienced heavy bleeding. This led her to the emergency room, where she reportedly lost her baby, which was on October 19.

Police interviewed Banta and seized his cellphone as evidence. His former partner believed he bought the “Plan C” online after she announced the pregnancy. Authorities later discovered that Banta allegedly deleted “crucial evidence related to the case.”

As Banta worked in IT with the US Department of Justice, investigators believed he remotely performed a “reset” on his phone. They swiftly put an arrest warrant on Banta and charged him with capital murder and tampering with evidence.

Records show that Banta was in custody by last Friday. They released him later that day on a $500,000 bond for the attempted murder charge. On top of that was the $20,000 bond for tampering with evidence.

Banta’s cases “remain active and are awaiting prosecution,” said the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.