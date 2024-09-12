Bride’s Bouquet Toss Sparks Brutal Brawl Between Wedding Guests in Wild Video

A traditional bride’s bouquet toss sparked a brutal brawl between three guests at an Alabama wedding reception.

The incident was caught on video.

The now-viral brawl clip, which was shared by What’s the Jam? showed the bride’s bouquet toss looking seemingly normal at first, with single female wedding guests on the floor dancing and laughing. However, the second that bouquet flew through the air, all bets were off.

A power struggle for the bouquet began when three of the female guests caught it at the same time. One of the guests was wearing a black dress while the second had on a blue dress. The third was seen in a silver gown.

Although the DJ attempted to break up the scuffle by stating that the bride would just have to do the bouquet toss, the trio did not seem to hear a word he said.

The woman in the black dress had the bouquet in her hands as she sat on the floor. She was dragged backward by the guest in the silver dress. The woman in the blue gown stood behind them as she attempted to snatch the flowers.

All three of the women eventually ended up on the ground as other wedding guests awkwardly looked on.

The woman in the black eventually emerged as victorious after she used her body to pin down the other ladies.

What’s the Jam? reported that the original video received hilarious responses.

The Internet Reacts to the Bride’s Bouquet Brawl

If I were a man at that wedding, I would have easily evaporated,” one commenter said. “Those are the girls from Herzegovina, my dear, they have a heavy hand, they could beat you hahahaha.”

Another commenter stated, “What pathetic women. But I’m curious about how it ended, who won in the end and what they looked like after all that.”

Others agreed with the DJ and said the bride’s bouquet should have been thrown a second time. “Dead ball,” a commenter pointed out. “Throw it again.”

One of the agreeing commenters said, “Once they’re on the floor, it becomes a matter of principle to not let go.”

A third commenter added, “These women would win medals in wrestling at the Olympics.”

According to Brides, the bride’s bouquet toss is a longtime wedding tradition where the bride throws a bouquet over her shoulders to a group of single women guests.

The outlet stated that whoever catches the bouquet is supposed to be the “next” to walk down the aisle. “”It usually happens towards the end of the night at the reception,” Brides added. “And it can get quite competitive.”