Bride Slams ‘Rude’ Pregnant Guest for Bringing Her Own Food to the Wedding

A bride recently labeled her pregnant wedding guest “rude” for bringing her own food to the reception.

A Reddit user shared a post to the community AITA (“Am I The A**hole?”) recounting an incident that took place at her friend’s wedding.

Allegedly, the original poster (OP) and her husband attended a mostly vegetarian and vegan wedding. The OP labeled herself “a meat eater” who “wasn’t particularly keen on the menu.” Furthermore, she was pregnant and experiencing “horrible bursts of really intense hunger.”

“I want mostly carbs, and there weren’t really any on the menu,” she wrote in her post, which was recently removed. “There were some cheeses but the staff couldn’t say if they were pasteurized or not, so I couldn’t have them.”

Since the wedding festivities took place over the course of three days, she opted to bring some of her own food just in case.

“My solution was taking some food with me. I took a small mini fridge to have in my room, and brought stuff to make sandwiches and a few snacks,” she said. “When I was hungry, I’d pop to my room and have something to eat.”

At one point, however, guests noticed her sneaking off to her room during the wedding.

“Someone asked why I was going to the room and I mentioned I was just getting something to eat,” the OP explained. “This got back to the bride, who said I was rude and implying the catering wasn’t good enough.”

This, of course, prompted the AITA post in the first place, with the OP wondering whether she was in the wrong.

Bride Calls Pregnant Guest ‘Rude’ for Bringing Her Own Food to Wedding

Most of the responses on the Reddit post were in support of the pregnant poster — not the bride.

“NTA [not the a**hole] – you are pregnant,” one person declared. “Eat what you want to eat! You didn’t bring out a full meal at the table and ignore what was presented to you, you brought extra food that you knew you’d enjoy and you ate it at the hotel room.”

“NTA. Jeez,” another added. “Based on the title I thought you were gonna say you brought a steak to the table and ate it right in front of the bride at the reception. But you kept your food in your room and snuck off to eat in private when you got hungry.”

“No poor delicate vegan had to witness you eating meat or cheese (heaven forbid such a thing), you didn’t contaminate their tables with your non-vegan food. People need to get their heads out of their rectums. What you eat in your own room is your business. Pregnant or not, you are allowed to eat what you like.”

Some others agreed that the OP was not, in fact, rude; but they still empathized with the bride’s perspective.

“INFO – When you responded to the RSVP, did you make a food selection?” one person probed. “This would be the only thing I could think of for the bride to be angry about.”

“NTA – but the snitch is the total AH. What did this person have to go running to the bride like a three year old? There is absolutely nothing rude about what you were doing,” another pointed out.

What do you think?