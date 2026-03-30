Brianna Chickenfry Says She Won’t Share A Relationship Online Again Until She’s Wed

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia has made it clear that her approach to public relationships has changed. She will no longer share her romantic life online unless she is married.

Videos by Suggest

The 26-year-old media personality revealed the decision during a recent episode of her Plan Bri Uncut podcast. There, she opened up about her evolving views on love and privacy.

LaPaglia said that while she once enjoyed posting about her relationships, she now plans to keep them completely offline. She stated bluntly that she would not share a partner publicly “until I’m married.”

She never wants to “share an inkling of a relationship again.” I mean, it’s not too surprising, given the very public fallout between her and country star Zach Bryan, and the laundry list of bad traits and events she’s detailed of their relationship.

Despite this, she did share that she is in fact talking to someone, a man she has dubbed “Meatball Man.” She’s happy no one knows who this guy is, and she’s going to “keep it that way.” I suppose the only way we’ll ever get to know this Meatball Man is if they get married.

Brianna LaPaglia Is Happy To Have An Offline Relationship

The Barstool Sports personality explained that her previous openness about relationships took an emotional toll, leading her to reconsider how much of her personal life she shares with followers.

“I do love couple content to be honest,” she admitted. “But over my dead f–king body. I will not post a person until I’m married.”

Despite her new stance, LaPaglia shared that she is optimistic about her current relationship and proud of herself for opening up again after a difficult period. She noted that her new partner prefers to stay offline, a dynamic she appears to welcome as she redefines what she shares online.

LaPaglia also encouraged listeners dealing with past relationship struggles to remain patient and hopeful. While she admitted to having lingering doubts, she said she is allowing herself to move forward rather than shutting down emotionally.