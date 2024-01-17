Brian Barczyk, Reptile Expert & Discovery Channel Star, Dies at 54



Brian Barczyk — the renowned reptile enthusiast with a massive following on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram — has passed away. He was 54. Barczyk had been battling pancreatic cancer during a 10-day hospice stay.

He was the founder of The Reptarium, a reptile zoo based in Michigan. Barczyk’s death was officially announced through the zoo’s social media platforms on Monday. The reptile enthusiast received his diagnosis on Feb. 27.

In a heartfelt statement, The Reptarium expressed the profound impact Barczyk had on their organization. He left a mark on the global community with his unwavering passion for reptiles, wildlife, and his commitment to education. The statement described him as more than just the guiding light of their institution. It hailed Brian as a visionary, mentor, and friend.

Brian Barczyk, Beloved Reptile Expert, Dead at 54

The Reptarium’s statement further emphasized the exceptional nature of Brian Barczyk. It noted that his absence created an immeasurable void for those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Brian Barczyk initially rose to fame through his appearance on Discovery Channel’s Venom Hunters in 2016. Additionally, he achieved success as the host of a thriving YouTube channel — amassing an impressive 5.27 million subscribers.

Beyond his television and online ventures, Barczyk was the visionary behind both the Reptarium Reptile Zoo and the LegaSea Aquarium, the latter of which is anticipated to open its doors soon. His passion for reptiles extended to a remarkable collection of over 30,000 snakes. This established his collection as the third-largest in the world.