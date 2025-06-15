Brian Austin Green’s Ex Defends Their Son Against Homophobic Internet Trolls

Brian Austin Green’s ex Vanessa Marcil quickly defended their openly gay son, Kassius, against Internet trolls after she says she received homophobic messages in her DMs.

In her latest Instagram post, Marcil shared a snapshot of the Internet troll’s homophobic messages. In the messages, the Internet troll says that her and Brian Austin Green’s son being gay is a sin.

Directly addressing the Internet troll, Marcil wrote, [This person] is just one of the many ‘Christian’ women who take time out of their thrilling day to tell me that my child is going to hell.”

Marcil then stated she has family members who do the same thing, noting their comments are “draped in passive aggressive fake kindness.”

“When I tell you that I am nowhere near as mature as you would hope that I am? I’m not,” Marcil continued. “I have 100 percent had it with you fake Christians. I know real Christians, and I know God. Jesus rejects you and your attacks on innocent and decent children and all marginalized people. Don’t involve Jesus in your hate.”

Brian Austin Green’s Ex Further Schooled the ‘Fake Christians’ In Her DMs about Jesus’ Teachings

Vanessa Marcil further pointed out that Jesus was a Jewish person who “wore a skirt, had long hair, and gave his last bit of food to poor people.”

“Again, I’d say I just feel sad for you, but I’m not that mature, TODAY,” she noted. “Love for others: Jesus emphasized loving our neighbors as ourselves, gossip can harm others’ reputations and relationships. Humility: Gossip often stems from pride and a desire to put oneself above others. Jesus’s teachings on humility encourage us to be mindful of our words and actions.”

Marcil further explained the importance of Christians not judging others. “Jesus warned against judging others, as we are all flawed. Gossip often involves judging others and can lead to conflict and division.”

In regard to Jesus’ teachings about the power of words, Marcil pointed out, “Jesus recognized the power of words to build up or tear down. He encouraged positive and edifying speech, which is the opposite of gossip.”

She went on to add that the Bible states that gossip is such an evil sin that those who practice this should be put to death. “Although they know God’s righteous decree that those who gossip (those who spread personal business of others) deserve death, yet they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.”

Vanessa Marcil then noted that her and Brian Austin Green’s son is the “most decent, forgiving, kind, educated, talented, FREE, committed (with the same boy for 8 years, self reflective, non judgement, philanthropic, intellect.” She also mentioned that he has studied the Bible, Judaism, and other religions, as well as various languages and cultures.