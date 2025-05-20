Brian Austin Green Speaks Out After Receiving Backlash For Calling His Relationship With Ex Vanessa Marcil ‘Toxic’

Just after being criticized for calling his relationship with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil “toxic,” Brian Austin Green broke his silence about the remark.

During an Oldish podcast episode earlier this month, Green discussed his relationship with Marcil while pointing out his mother’s tendency to smooth him out.

“If I’m looking for a woman, I want the complete opposite of that,” he said. “I had a major mishap because of that. I mean, the relationship that I had with Vanessa was very toxic in that way. Like, it wasn’t a loving, caring relationship.”

The actor said he thought Marcil was trying to help and fix him while he was going through “things.” However, it completely backfired.

“After two years or so, you’re kinda looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re like, ‘Who am I at this point?’ he said. “There’s not one piece of me that’s left. My relationship with everyone around me has changed. That relationship ended up not working out.”

He also said his ex-wife, Megan Fox, was a “breath of fresh air coming out of what felt like Vietnam.”

Brian Austin Green Explained Why He Called His Relationship With Vanessa Marcil Toxic

Brian Austin Green shared with People at the Race to Erase MS Gala why he called the relationship toxic.

“Everything that’s come [out] recently has genuinely been for the purpose of speaking about a relationship,” he explained. “It’s not pointing fingers, placing blame on anyone. If she takes things that way, then there’s nothing I can do about it.

“It’s pretty obvious just in listening to the things that I say and what it is we do on our show,” Green continued. “That’s not our intention.”

He then said his intention was to “help people,” especially those going through toxic and “tough” situations.

The exes, who met on Beverly Hills 90210 in 1998, were together from 1999 to 2003 and share a son, Kassius. Green married Fox from 2010 to 2020. The actor is now engaged to Sharna Burgess.