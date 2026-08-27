Bret Michaels Cancels More Performances Amidst Surgery Recovery

Bret Michaels is putting his health first and canceling the rest of his concerts to heal after kidney stone surgery.

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He announced that he was taking the time off in a Facebook post on August 22.

“Following Bret Michaels’ comeback show at The Bowl at Sugar Hill, doctors and paramedics determined immediately after the show that he still needs additional rest and recovery from his recent surgeries,” the post began.

“Bret will be taking the next several months off to heal and get back to 100%.”

Michaels’ doctors, Dr. Abby Borhan and Dr. Patel, also contributed to the statement to make sure people understand the importance of the Poison frontman’s break.

“We will be pulling Bret off the road for the time being. He wanted to attempt this show, but we feel there is a much-needed period of rest and slow recovery ahead, especially considering the heat and humidity during the summer months and the effect it can have on his blood sugar levels,” they explained.

The reality star was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of six.

Michaels Entertainment Group, the singer’s management group, shared their “deepest apologies” for having to cancel the concerts.

“We were truly looking forward to the rest of this year’s shows, including The Mountain Music Festival, private events and all the great shows coming up. We now look ahead and to Bret being able to return healthy, strong and ready to rock,” the statement concluded.

After hundreds of comments wishing Michaels well and imploring him to take care of himself, the singer left a comment of gratitude.

“There are not enough words to tell you how much your incredible messages mean to me,” he wrote. “In my nonstop spirit to go out & do what I love – which is to play music and to see all of you, all my family, friends and fans & meet everybody…it’s what I truly love – I may have just chosen to go sooner than I should have. We will come back better than ever. And I say this with much love and respect to everybody!”

In July, Michaels revealed that he had undergone kidney stone surgery in a Facebook post.