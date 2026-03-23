Brenda Song Slams Airline for Separating Her From Her Young Children During Flight Without ‘Warning’

Former Disney Channel star Brenda Song slammed Alaska Airlines after she was separated from her young children during a recent flight.

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The actress took to her Instagram Stories to speak out about the situation. “I didn’t know when you book your first class tickets isx months in [advance] for your family of six for your son’s birthday, @alaskaair can just give your seats the morning of with no warning.”

Making it clear where she stands on the situation, Song wrote, “We will never fly @alaskaair again. And neither should you.”

Song’s longtime partner, Macaulay Culkin, with whom she shares dons Dakota and Carson, reposted her statement. “Hell hath no fury like a Brenda scorned,” he added.

The couple met in 2014, but were not romantically linked until 2017. They welcomed their first child in April 2021 and then got engaged less than a year later.

Macaulay’s brother, Kieran Culkin, confirmed the birth of the couple’s second son in March 2023.

Song opened up about her and Culkin’s wedding plans during a 2025 interview with Cosmopolitan. She revealed that she and her fiancé “talked about eloping.” However, she had some reservations about that plan.

“But I was like, ‘If we eloped, my mom would have a heart attack that she wasn’t going to be there….” she said.

In the same interview, Culkin told Song, “I got your back no matter what. I’ll do whatever you say you want to do. I’m in this to the end, to the very end.”

Alaska Airlines Responds to Song

Following Song’s slam, Alaska Airlines issued a statement to Us Weekly.

“The experience these guests had today was unacceptable and not reflective of the care we strive to deliver,” the statement reads. “We have reached out to the family to make it right.”

The airline further stated, “Traveling can be stressful, especially with young children, and we pride ourselves on being a top airline for traveling families. We are deeply sorry for adding friction to the experience.”

“We appreciate that guests have a choice in the airline they select,” the airline added. “And we take our responsibility to deliver a safe, reliable, and caring experience every single time. “