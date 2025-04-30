breakup-rumors-swirl-around-sophie-turner-and-her-new-boyfriend

Rumor has it Sophie Turner just gave her British aristocrat boyfriend the royal boot—with a social media power move that screams “queen behavior.”

The 29-year-old X-Men actress has fueled breakup rumors after fans observed that she recently unfollowed Peregrine Pearson on Instagram, per Page Six. The couple had been together for nearly two years, according to the outlet.

She also reportedly dropped a cryptic Instagram Story that said “tutto passa” — Italian for “this too shall pass.”

Although Turner’s Instagram still features several photos of the British aristocrat, the most recent being a January post showing the Game of Thrones star wrapped around Pearson as he lifts her, he is no longer tagged in any of them.

Indeed, Turner has a history of moving fast once a relationship hits the skids.

In October 2024, she publicly confirmed her relationship with Pearson, just a month after Joe Jonas served her divorce papers. The former couple, who share two daughters, ended their marriage after only four years together.

The actress was first seen kissing Pearson on the streets of Paris, sparking rumors of their romance. The pair continued to showcase their relationship across Europe, sharing more PDA-filled moments in December before making it Instagram official by New Year’s.

Last Fall, An Alleged Insider Claimed Sophie Turner Had Become ‘Progressively Closer’ to Her Latest Boyfriend

An alleged insider told Page Six at the time that Turner “really seems to like spending time with Perry” and that the duo had grown “progressively closer.”

However, perhaps foreshadowing the potential breakup, the source added: “[it’s] too soon to tell if there’s long-term potential.”

By October 2024, Turner took to Instagram to wish her beau a happy 30th.

“Happy Birthday, my angel pie,” she began a series of sweet shots featuring her beau. “30, flirty and thriving,” she added.

Turner last shared about Pearson on her social media this past January… a far cry from the gushing birthday post.