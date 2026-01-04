‘Breaking Amish’ Star Speaks out After Being Airlifted to Hospital For ‘Possible Liver Failure’

Just after he was airlifted to a hospital for “possible liver failure,” Breaking Amish star Jeremiah Raber speaks out about the situation.

In a TikTok post on Dec. 30, the reality TV personality wrote that he was “waiting to be life flighted to another hospital” with a photo of himself in a hospital bed. Raber revealed that he had a blood sugar level of 993 and had “possible liver failure.”

Raber took to TikTok the next day to show himself on a stretcher and in a selfie video from a hospital bed.

Days later, on Jan. 2, the Breaking Amish star thanked his followers for their prayers. “I’m doing good and will be out tomorrow!” he wrote with a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

Raber was part of the Breaking Amish cast during season 1 in 2012. He later appeared in some seasons of Return to Amish.

According to IMDb, Breaking Amish follows five Amish youths who leave their restrictive communities for New York City. They experiment with alcohol, nightlife, relationships, and face new drama and heartache.

Return to Amish is a spin-off of Breaking Amish that follows the original cast members as they return to their hometowns and try to adjust to living in their Amish communities after their time outside the Amish lifestyle.

The ‘Breaking Amish’ Star Previously Opened Up About His Health Woes

In 2024, Raber opened up about his health struggles, including a heart issue.

While thanking his followers for their constant support, Raber said he hoped to raise enough money to see a doctor about his heart condition.

“Hopefully, soon I’ll be at the doctor’s and getting it checked out,” he said at the time. “I appreciate it more than you’ll ever know,” he said about his followers’ support.”

Weeks later, Raber said he spent two days in the hospital for heart issues and diabetic ketoacidosis. He had previously struggled with ketoacidosis in 2022.

“I was in there in the ICU for a day, and then they said they were going to move me because my levels were looking good,” he said in 2022. “When they were looking to move me, they realized that all the other rooms were full and they kept me in [the ICU] for another day.”

