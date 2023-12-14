Brazilian Singer Pedro Henrique Collapses, Dies on Stage During Show

Pedro Henrique, a Brazilian gospel singer, has reportedly passed away after he collapsed onstage in the middle of a performance on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

According to TMZ, Henrique was performing at a religious event in Brazil when he suddenly fell to the floor unconscious. The incident was caught on video. Before collapsing, Henrique was interacting with the event’s attendees and sang Vai Ser Tão Lindo. He is then seen losing his balance, falling backward in front of his band, and then crashing onto the stage.

Immediately after his falls, the event’s workers rushed to the stage to help Pedro Henrique as the attendees watched. The singer was then transported to a nearby medical clinic where he was pronounced dead.

Henrique’s record label, Todah Music, confirmed that the cause of death was a massive heart attack. There were no further details about the singer’s sudden passing. He was only 30 years old.

He leaves behind a wife, Sulian Barreto, and a daughter, Zoe, who was born on October 19. DailyMail reports that he had joked about being exhausted just hours before he performed at the event. “I’m tired, I’m tired,” he shared with a friend. “That why I want fame. I’m tired.”

Todah Music Described Pedro Henrique as a ‘Cheerful Young Man’ in Tribute Post on Instagram

Following the news of Pedro Henrique’s sudden death, the singer’s record label Todah Music took to Instagram to post a special tribute.

“There are very difficult situations in life, for which we have no explanation,” the record label explained. “We just need to understand that the will of God prevails!”

Todah Music also described Pedro Henrique as a “cheerful young man” and a friend to all. “Petro is simple, he is a believer! What a smile! How nice is that! What a voice!”

The record label then stated that it believes Henrique has a prominent place in the great “Heavenly Choir” and is now singing The Cross Was Mine and reminding all that God honors descendants.

“The Christian music segment is mourning,” the label added. “Todah music family is mourning. Heaven in choir receives an illustrious son: Pedro Henrique! See you soon dear brother!!! See you all soon!”

DailyMail also reports that Pedro Henrique started singing when he was 3 years old and began performing professionally in 2015. He had been a part of a local band and released the album, Grande é o Senhor, during his time with the group. He started his solo career in 2019 and released his first single Não Falhou.