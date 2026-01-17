Bodybuilder Arlindo de Souza, famously known as the “Brazilian Popeye,” has died at the age of 55.

De Souza passed away on Jan. 13 in Recife, Brazil, according to TMZ.

According to his family, de Souza had been hospitalized since December due to renal failure. His nephew, Denis Gomes de Luna, stated that one kidney failed initially, followed by the other around Christmas. Fluid then built up in his lungs, leading to cardiac arrest before doctors could start dialysis.

Although an official death certificate has not been issued, doctors reportedly believe multiple organ failure was the cause of death.

De Souza shot to fame in the 2000s, flexing his way onto television with biceps measuring a jaw-dropping 73 centimeters (about 29 inches) around. While Popeye is known for his massive forearms, De Souza’s over-the-top physique still earned him the nickname “Brazilian Popeye.”

The ‘Brazilian Popeye’ Was Open About How His Size Wasn’t Just From Weightlifting

In a 2014 interview with the Huffington Post, de Souza revealed that his size isn’t just from weightlifting. He admitted to injecting a mix of mineral oil and alcohol, a practice suggested by a gym acquaintance.

“The guy gave it to me,” he told the outlet. “He said, ‘Take this, it will make you grow in days!’ I loaded the syringe, put it in my arm, injected it, and it swelled me up right there and then. To tell you the truth, I didn’t feel a thing. There was sometimes a bit of dizziness, but nothing apart from that.”

“I was working out the same, so my strength stayed the same, nothing changed,” he added.

Doctors warned de Souza that the injections could damage muscle tissue and lead to severe complications. However, he blamed the risks on improper use, saying, “Most people who take it do not know how to apply it. They will use just any old blood vessel. Some will end up losing an arm, another needs an operation, some may even lose their lives.”

De Souza claimed he stopped the injections after a friend who used the same mixture died. However, he admitted the temptation to use again remained.

“If I get ill, if my arms burst, that’s when I can go and see the doctor,” he said back in 2014. “But for me, that’s normal, and something I’ve accepted.”