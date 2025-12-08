Brazilian Dad Dies In Freak Gym Accident Involving A Barbell

Shocking security footage showed the moment a Brazillian dad of two dropped a barbell on his chest, resulting in his death.

According to The Sun and many other outlets, Ronald Montenegro, 55, died after he dropped a heavy barbell on his chest. His death wasn’t immediate, but swiftly followed.

On December 1, Montenegro was working out at his regular gym in Olinda, a colonial town near Recife in Brazil. In the video, shared by The Daily Mail, you can see the father doing reps on the bench press. Tragically, his arms give way, sending the heavy barbell plummeting down on his chest.

Gym goers and staff rushed to assist him. Montenegro was able to stand, but not for long as he crashed back down to the floor, clutching his chest.

Paramedics rushed him to a health center, but they could do nothing to save him. He passed away, suffering from his injuries.

Ronald Montenegro Was A “Much Loved” Father Of Two Children

Ronald Montenegro was the president of a famous museum in Olinda: the Palacio dos Bonecos Gigantes (the “Palace of Giant Puppets”).

The museum issued a statement when they learned of his passing.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald Montenegro, our president and an indispensable figure in the history and construction of the Palacio dos Bonecos,” they wrote.

“Today we have lost not only a leader, but a friend, a creator, a passionate defender of popular culture, and one of the people most responsible for keeping alive the tradition of giant puppets that enchant Olinda and the world.”

“His dedication, vision, and love for carnival have marked generations and will live on in every detail of our work. Out of respect for his memory and the mourning of his entire family and team, we inform you that the activities of the Palacio dos Bonecos will be suspended, returning to normal on December 5,” they continued.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and ask that you join us in prayer and tribute to this great man who left an eternal legacy to the culture and tradition of the Olinda carnival.”