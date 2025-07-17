Bravo Reality TV Star’s Rainbow Baby Arrives

Kristen Doute, star of Bravo’s The Valley, and her fiancé, Luke Broderick, just earned their biggest role yet—parents. The couple has officially welcomed their first baby.

“She’s here, and we still can’t believe it. Luke is even hotter as a dad, and I just feel so lucky,” Doute gushed to Us Weekly. “And even though I haven’t slept or showered in two days, seeing our daughter and finally being able to hold her makes it all worth it. We’re completely overwhelmed with love and so grateful for her— our lives are already changed completely.”

Doute, 42, and Broderick, 34, welcomed their daughter, Kaia Lily, on Wednesday, June 11. Doute took to Instagram ealier this week to share a shot of her holding her new bundle of joy.

Kaia’s name, which means “the sea” in Hawaiian, was inspired by the couple’s love for Hawaii, where they got engaged.

“We knew we wanted our baby name to have something to do, or revolve around, water,” Doute explained to Us Weekly of the newborn’s name. “Lilies are my favorite flower. They’re associated with new beginnings, beauty, and also the name Lily indicates a ‘gentle and compassionate nature, suggesting a kind and caring personality.’”

The Bravo Star Suffered a Pregnancy Loss in Early 2024

The Bravo star and Broderick first connected at a friend’s wedding in June 2022 and made their relationship public that December. Their engagement was revealed by Us Weekly in September 2024, with the outlet reporting that Broderick had proposed on a boat in Maui, Hawaii, earlier that month. “It was a total surprise,” Doute shared with the outlet then.

“I knew from the moment we met that Luke was my person,” Doute added. “I am so excited to continue this journey together, now as fiancés.”

In November 2024, Doute announced that she and Broderick were expecting their first child. After a pregnancy loss earlier that year and due to Doute’s mature age, they worked with a fertility specialist. Two weeks after an IUI procedure, they found out they were expecting.

The following month, Us confirmed that Doute and Broderick were expecting a baby girl. Doute told the outlet that they “couldn’t be happier” to welcome a daughter, even though she initially thought it would be a boy. “I guessed wrong 100 percent of the time when it came to my friends’ pregnancies. Not shockingly, I wasn’t right for mine either,” she joked.