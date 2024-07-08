Brandon Miller, Husband of Popular Lifestyle Influencer, Dead at 43

Brandon Miller, the husband of popular real estate influencer Candice Miller, the socialite who founded Mama + Tata, has died.

Per the New York Post, Brandon passed away in the Hamptons last week. He was 43 years old.

No Cause of Death Confirmed for Miller

The outlet also adds that Miller was hospitalized before his passing, however, no cause of death has been revealed.

“Miller was reportedly hospitalized at a Southampton hospital days before his death last Wednesday. There was no confirmed cause of death,” the outlet said.

“He was buried at the New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon over the weekend, according to cemetery records first reported by The Real Deal.

Prior to his death, Miller had been battling legal trouble per the New York Post. Brandon’s father had previously forged his signature on loan documents for a real estate project in 2016, however, that lawsuit was settled.

But he was also battling current legal trouble. In 2022 TD Bank sued Miller, his mother, and his sister alleging that the trio participated in making fraudulent transfers to keep the bank from collecting $2.1 million from his mother.

In May 2023 a third lawsuit was filed claiming Miller owed more than $55,000 in docking fees to a Hamptons marina in Aquebogue.

Mother of Late Influencer Speaks Out on Sudden Passing

This is just the latest influencer tragedy to occur in the past few months. Influencer Kyle Marisa Roth suddenly passed away in April. She was only 36 years old. Following her passing her mother, Jacquie said that “nothing makes sense,” as it relates to Roth’s death.

“My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform,” Jacquie wrote.

“Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”