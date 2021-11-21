Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Break From Kanye West

Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted out and about in Manhattan, sparking reconciliation rumors. The couple, who share a 4-year-old daughter, was seen smiling arm in arm, causing many to wonder if they’re back together.

What Happened To Kanye?

Cooper and Shayk called it quits two years ago amid unfounded rumors that Cooper had gotten a little too close to A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga. Shayk herself has since been linked to rapper Kanye West; the two enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris earlier this year.

Shayk and West have known each other for years, first working together when the model appeared as an angel in the rapper’s music video for “Power.” She also walked the runway for West’s fall/winter collection at Paris Fashion Week in 2012.

A source told People that the relationship “was never a serious thing.” Many also claimed that West doesn’t have time to date; his focus right now is on his kids and career. “He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly,” the source continued.

Cooper and Shayk Still Friendly

Cooper and Shayk are still on good terms, with the model calling him “the most amazing dad.” She also opened up about co-parenting in an interview with Elle, saying, “I never understood the term co-parenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”

Speaking about their relationship when being interviewed for the March 2020 cover of British Vogue, Shayk said, “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. … Life without B is new ground.”