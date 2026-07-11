‘Police Academy ’ & ‘The Naked Gun’ Actor Dies at 75: RIP to Peter Van Norden

Peter Van Norden, a memorable character who popped up in films like The Accused and had hilarious turns in the Police Academy and Naked Gun franchises, has died.

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According to TMZ, Van Norden passed away peacefully on the morning of July 9 at a Southern California hospice facility, where he had been battling multiple health conditions. His wife, Wendy, was by his side.

Van Norden was born on December 16, 1950, in New York City and graduated magna cum laude from Colgate University, according to IMDb. He relocated to Los Angeles in the 1970s, making his onscreen debut in the 1979 comedy Squeeze Play!, directed by Troma legend Lloyd Kaufman. Van Norden also appeared in Kaufman’s 1981 comedy Waitress!.

The barrel-chested character actor also appeared in films such as Headin’ for Broadway! (1980), Hard to Hold (1984), Roadhouse 66 (1984), The Accused (1988), and Gigli (2003).

He joined the Police Academy franchise in 1985, playing Officer Vinnie Schtulman in Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment. He also portrayed John H. Sununu, George H.W. Bush’s chief of staff, in The Naked Gun 2½ (1991).

Stephen King fans likely remember Van Norden for his role as Ralph Brentner, the everyday hero in the 1994 TV miniseries adaptation of the author’s epic novel, The Stand.

Peter Van Norden as Ralph Brentner in Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ (1994).(Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Van Norden’s TV career was equally prolific. He appeared in shows such as Cheers, T.J. Hooker, St. Elsewhere, Family Ties, Hill Street Blues, Newhart, Matlock, L.A. Law, Tales from the Crypt, Murder She Wrote, Family Matters, ER, Days of Our Lives, and 9-1-1.

Van Norden is survived by his wife, Wendy, and his son, Robert. He was 75.