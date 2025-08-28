Country singer Brad Paisley recently had fans stunned when police appeared to interrupt his concert—turns out, the joke was on them.

On July 18 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Paisley brought police officers on stage for a skit.

In fan footage shared on TikTok, the 52-year-old singer nervously eyed the police officers surrounding him on stage. Handing each a guitar pick, he joked, “This is not a bribe.”

Paisley then launched into his hit song “Mr. Policeman,” igniting cheers from the enthusiastic crowd.

“He was let off with a warning after he reportedly bribed the officers with free guitar picks,” the TikTok user wrote alongside the fun footage.

“That’s totally a Brad Paisley joke,” one top comment read under the post.

Police Department Thanks Brad Paisley: ‘One for the Books’

The next day, the police department also took to social media to praise the memorable encounter with the country singer, describing it as “one for the books.”

“A huge thank you to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater and country music legend @bradpaisley for taking the time to recognize the hard work of our Bridgeport Police officers,” the department captioned the footage.

“Being invited on stage was something our officers will never forget, and it meant a lot to everyone in the department,” they added in their July 19 post.

“To Brad Paisley and his crew, thank you for standing with law enforcement and showing that support in such a meaningful way,” the department continued. “From a recruitment standpoint, just imagine showing up to work and hanging out with Brad Paisley for the night. That is a memory that will last a lifetime.”

“To all the officers who worked the detail last night, thank you for representing the department with pride and professionalism,” the post concluded.

“As many concerts as I’ve seen at the Amphitheater, this show was at the top of the list! Great job @bradpaisley,” one fan gushed in the comments.

Meanwhile, Paisley is on the road for his “Truck Still Works” tour, named after his September 2024 single, “Truck Still Works.”