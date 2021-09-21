Do You Dare Try Brach’s Thanksgiving Dinner Candy Corn?

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, and there are a few reasons why. I get to see a ton of family members and spend all day with them. We watch a lot of football and play extremely competitive board games. And no matter what we are doing, there’s always some delicious food involved.

When it comes down to it, Thanksgiving is really all about appreciating the many blessings in our lives while enjoying the heck out of a traditional turkey dinner and all the fixin’s that come with it.

Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, creamed corn, stuffing—these are the ultimate comfort foods. And it’s that’s just the beginning. There’s also cranberry sauce, green beans, sweet potato pie, rolls with butter… just talking about these yummy dishes puts a smile on my face.

But, do I love these foods enough that I could enjoy them in candy form? Now that’s another question.

Brach’s Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

Last year, Ferrara introduced the world to Brach’s Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, which featured six different flavors that were designed to taste like the items on your Thanksgiving dinner plate.

The company described it as “a full course meal presented in a unique mix of candy corn flavors.” The introductory 2020 batch featured roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrot, sweet potato pie, stuffing, and green bean-flavored pieces.

This year, they are bringing the Thanksgiving dinner candy back, but they ditched the sweet potato pie and ginger glazed carrot pieces. The new flavors in the 2021 batch of Brach’s Turkey Dinner Candy Corn are apple pie and coffee.

The Candy Is In Stores Now

As summer turns to fall, the Brach’s Turkey Dinner + Apple Pie & Coffee Candy Corn is being rolled out in stores across the country. But the only place you’ll find it is at your local Walgreens.

This Thanksgiving Dinner candy is available in a 12-ounce bag. And according to my taste buds, and reviews, that’s all you’ll need to buy.

If anything, this candy will serve as a fun taste-testing experiment while watching football. Or, you could use it as some form of punishment during your board game marathon.

If you love the sweet and savory deliciousness of a Thanksgiving dinner like I do, I’d say it’s best to stick to the original. But if you dare to give this candy a try, you should know what you’re getting yourself into. Take my advice and have a trash can close by. You’ve been warned!