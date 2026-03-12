boy-george-offers-pointed-piece-of-advice-for-chappell-roan-after-paparazzi-confrontation

Following Chappell Roan’s now viral confrontation with the paparazzi, Boy George offered a piece of advice to the pop star.

The “Pink Pony Clubs” hitmaker’s less-than-stellar interaction with some photogs occurred while outside a restaurant in Paris earlier this week.

While making her way into the establishment, Roan pulled out her phone and filmed herself calling out the awaiting paparazzi for “harassing her.” She then said that she felt “disregarded as a human” by the group.

“I’m just trying to go to dinner,” she stated. “And I’ve asked these people several times to get away from me.”

Addressing one individual, Roan declared, “This person I’ve asked several times to go away, and they will not. They’re hiding their face because they’re ashamed — because I’ve asked them. These are all the people that are completely disregarding all of my boundaries.”

“All of you, I’m asking you kindly to please leave me alone and stop following me and harassing me,” she added.

Along with being approached by the photogs, Roan was asked for an autograph by one fan as she headed into the restaurant. “No, I’m not gonna sign,” she replied.

She then said to her camera phone, “This is what it’s like, if you were wondering how it is.”

Boy George Addresses Chappell Roan in Social Media Post

In a post on X, Boy George addressed Chappell Roan about the incident.

“It’s probably not helpful but I have been doing this fame thing for a while,” he explained. “And you learn slowly and painfully that you don’t get a free pass once you turn yourself into a bird of paradise.”

After admitting he laughed at the interaction, Boy George pointed out that he had kicked some members of the paparazzi in the past. That was when he shared a little piece of advice.

“The trick is to own your fame,” he stated. “Yes, it’s annoying at times but so is being ignored and told your a ‘has-been. Life is always now and I think Chappell looks great but cheer up girl.”

He then added, “The world is at your feet stop kicking it! It takes so much more time to say no to a picture or a signature. Boundaries are boring. Break them with the magic of kindness!”

Meanwhile, Noah Kahan defended Roan, stating,” These people literally find out where you’re staying, where you’re flying in to, where your team, family, whoever is staying — they are clearly not your fans, they just sit outside places so they can try to guilt you into signing s— so they can sell it.”

Kahan then called photogs “scummy,” “manipulative,” and “parasitic.”

“Yeah. F— them, seriously,” he added. “Don’t feel bad for them.”