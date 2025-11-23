boy-band-member-rushed-to-er-after-serious-mid-concert-injury

A fan-favorite boy band member made an unscheduled trip to the ER after a stage mishap turned his performance into a hospital visit.

Logan Henderson addressed the incident during Big Time Rush’s tour stop in Kraków, Poland, in a video shared on their Instagram Stories.

“Hey, Kraków, thank you for a great show,” Henderson explained, per Entertainment Weekly. “Sorry, I couldn’t stay to finish. I was having a little too much fun, so I hit my knee pretty bad and had to get taken to the emergency room,” the 36-year-old added.

The group is currently on the European leg of their “Big Time Rush in Real Life Worldwide” tour, with shows scheduled in Prague and Berlin this weekend. Henderson offered fans a positive update but didn’t specify when he would return to the stage or exactly what his ER visit entailed.

“I’m doing okay, and they’re fixing me up, so I should be better in no time,” the beloved boy band singer continued. “It’s gonna be good, we’re gonna put some stitches in there, but anyways, thanks for tonight. Love you guys, and I’m doing all right, so thank you for checking in. Love you.”

The Boy Band’s ER Trip Followed an Onstrage Stunt Gone Wrong

TMZ reports that the accident happened near the end of the show during “Love Me Love Me.” While sliding down a set piece, Logan Henderson hit his leg and “his knee busted wide open.” Despite the injury and ER trip, Henderson reportedly plans to get back on tour as soon as possible.

Music fans might find Big Time Rush’s story oddly familiar. Known for their undeniably catchy hits like “Boyfriend,” the boy band didn’t just stop at topping the charts—they also starred as fictionalized versions of themselves in a Nickelodeon sitcom named after the group (basically the Monkees for a new generation). During the show’s four-season run, they dropped three albums before hitting pause in 2013.

Fast forward to 2021, they made their comeback with live performances and the single “Call It Like I See It,” and in 2023, they added a new chapter with their fourth studio album, Another Life.