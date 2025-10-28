boy-band-favorite-weds-at-stunning-country-estate

Boy band heartthrob Nathan Sykes is officially off the market after saying “I do” to his fiancée Charlotte Burke.

Sykes, a member of the UK group The Wanted, announced last week on Instagram that he had married earlier this month.

The 32-year-old, who proposed in 2022 according to The Daily Mail, shared a stunning photo of the pair on their wedding day, which took place earlier this month at Birdsall House in North Yorkshire.

The boy band singer looked smashing in a black tuxedo, but was happily overshadowed by his bride Charlotte, who was nothing short of sensational in a dramatic ivory gown, veil, and a vibrant bouquet of red roses.

Of course, fans took to the comments section to congratulate Sykes and his new bride.

“You both look perfect. I hope the day was everything you both hoped for and more. Cheers to a future of pure happiness!” one top comment read.

“You both look absolutely beautiful, the perfect couple. Such a wonderful photo. Sending you all my love and best wishes,” another supportive fan wrote.

“I can only wish you happiness, prosperity, and good health in your marriage. You’re a wonderful person, and I hope life always smiles upon you,” a third fan added.

The Newlyweds Made Their Red Carpet Debut Last Week

Hours after announcing their marriage, the newlyweds made their red carpet debut as husband and wife at the 2025 Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

The boy band favorite tied the knot with his fiancée Charlotte Burke in a swanky ceremony earlier this month. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

The “Glad You Came” singer looked sharp in a black suit, while Charlotte stood out in a maroon cape-sleeved gown.

Nathan announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend after proposing during a romantic getaway in St. Lucia. He shared the news on Instagram, along with photos capturing the moment she accepted his surprise proposal.

Adding a charming twist, the boy band star picked the exact Caribbean beach where his partner’s parents had said “I do.” Talk about a mic drop moment for sentimental value…