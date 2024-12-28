boxing-star-paul-bamba-dead-at-35

The boxing world is mourning the loss of rising cruiserweight talent Paul Bamba, who tragically passed away at just 35 years old.

Singer Ne-Yo, who brought Bamba under his management company last November, announced the news in a joint statement shared on Instagram alongside Bamba’s family.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend, and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives,” their statement read.

“He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness,” it continued. “But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination.”

“We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief.”

A cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

I feel pain in my heart😔💔 Spent the last month with Bamba helping him prepare for this title fight as a sparring partner, watched him lift the belt, spent time with him and bonded with him on a big bro lil bro vibe and honestly made life long memories in such a short time and… pic.twitter.com/fNHYA2zN22 — DTG (@dtgyeahyeah) December 27, 2024

Bamba’s passing comes just days after his last bout. Bamba claimed the WBA Gold Cruiserweight title on December 21, securing victory over Mexican fighter Rogelio Medina.

Paul Bamba Dominated the Ring in 2024

Bamba dominated the ring in 2024, securing victory in all 14 of his fights through knockouts. His unstoppable streak culminated in a triumphant world title win over Medina in New Jersey.

The winning streak inspired Bamba to share a candid moment on social media, hoping to inspire others with seemingly impossible goals.

“This year, I set out with a goal. I did just that,” he wrote alongside behind-the-scenes footage from his December 21st bout. “Wasn’t easy, there were many obstacles that I adapted to overcome and kept on the path we set regardless of extenuating circumstances.”

“If you’ve got what some might call an outlandish goal, go chase it,” he added. “Anyone who thinks that isn’t as brave as you, prove people wrong.”

Bamba achieved an impressive record of 19 wins in 22 career bouts, with 18 of those victories coming by way of knockout.