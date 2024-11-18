Sydney Thomas Drives Boxing Fans Wild in Ring Girl Outfit: See Photos

It seems 20-year-old model Sydney Thomas has emerged as the ultimate champ following Friday’s Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight debacle.

Thomas was a ring girl during Friday’s lackluster bout at AT&T Stadium. Amid Netflix’s streaming issues, an impossibly uncharismatic Paul and a decidedly listless Tyson, Thomas was a standout for fans of the sweet science.

On the day of the fight, Thomas gifted her over 540,000 Instagram followers (up nearly 150,000 since her fight appearance) with several behind-the-scenes snapshots of her big day. “It’s fight night🥊 tune in live tonight,” the blonde beauty wrote alongside the photos featuring her in sporty red and black booty shorts and a plunging red and black top that showcased her ample bosom and firm midsection.

“I could not keep my eyes off you all night. Way to make a fan!” one Sydney admirer wrote in the comments.

Sydney Thomas served as a ring girl at the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight on November 15, 2024. (Image via Instagram / Sydney Thomas)

“Getting the opportunity to step into the ring with @MikeTyson and @JakePaul for such a historic fight is something I never imagined I’d be able to say. Words can’t describe this moment or how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing team at @MostValuablePromotions. History was made, and I’m truly honored to have been a part of it,” she wrote on Instagram shortly after the fight.

“SYDNEY THOMAS WAS THE MAIN EVENT,” one fan exclaimed in the comments. “Stunner. You were the best part,” another fan gushed. “You were the only knockout of the night but I’m not mad at it 🫡,” a third fan chimed in.

Thomas, who attends the University of Alabama, caught many boxing fans’ attention Friday night. (Image via Instagram / Sydney Thomas)

Raphaela Milagres, Virginia Sanhouse, Delia Sylvain, and Lexi Williams also served as the ring girls for the fight.

Sydney Thomas Addresses the Overwhelming Fan Reaction to Her Ring Girl Debut

On Saturday, she shared a TikTok video addressing the wave of attention she has received. The clip featured her waking alone in bed, checking her phone, and beaming. “Im happy you guys enjoyed the broadcast!!” she wrote alongside the footage.

Sydney Thomas touches up her makeup between rounds. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Indeed, fans seem to think Sydney’s ring girl appearance all but guarantees a level-up for the University of Alabama student.

“Time to move to LA and start a podcast,” one fan urged in the comments of the TikTok video. “You’re about to be very rich enjoy the ride,” a second fan cautioned.

Thomas stares glass-eyed as Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul during the weigh-in. (Image via Instagram / Sydney Thomas)

Jake Paul, at 27, defeated the 58-year-old Mike Tyson with a unanimous decision. This marked Tyson’s first officially sanctioned professional fight in 19 years.