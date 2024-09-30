boxing-star-mylik-birdsong-shot-and-killed-at-31

Mylik Birdsong, a 15-1-1 boxing star also known as “King Malik,” was killed over the weekend in an LA shooting. He was 31 years old.

The deadly incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 near Watts, which is just a few miles south of downtown Los Angeles, the LAPD reported.

Witnesses revealed that several men in a dark-colored SVU drove up on Mylik Birdsong and started shooting at him. Although he attempted to flee, two men got out of the vehicle and chased the boxer. They then continued to shoot at him.

First responders quickly rushed to the scene and took to him a nearby hospital. However, Birdsong was pronounced dead minutes after his arrival.

Authorities revealed that Birdsong had sustained seven gunshot wounds to his torso. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. LAPD subsequently opened an investigation into the incident.

“A dark-colored SUV drove by westbound on 87th and shot at the victim,” an LAPD spokesperson shared with KTLA 5. “The victim then ran towards his residence [when] two suspects from the vehicle started chasing him while shooting at him.”

Mylik Birdsong’s last match took place in March 2024 in Los Angeles, which he won by unanimous decision. He planned to return to the ring to face off with Gor Yeritsyan in a match set to air on UFC Fight Pass on Oct. 26.

Fans Mourn the Death of Mylik Birdsong

In his final Instagram post, Birdsong was seen loving an adorable puppy. “I aint even gotta say too much,” he wrote. “Y’all can’t tell me this is not a bad b—.”

Following the news of his sudden death, many of Birdsong’s fans took to the post to pay tribute to him.

“So sorry this happened to you,” one fan wrote. “Definitely didn’t deserve this. You got your beautiful white wings and can forever box in a gold ring. No matter how devastating to us, your beautiful soul is now present with the Lord. May your spirit set free in paradise. God bless your soul.”

Another fan wrote, “Sending prayer to the family I’m sorry cousin they just called me and told me I’m so sorry ughhh it breaks my heart.”

A friend of Birdsong shared, “Oh my f—ing god you just texted me about Panda on Friday how tf are you gone?? Is this real? This can’t be real bro.”

A fellow friend also wrote, “This breaks my heart… He had just left my porch showing his new dog. Malik was always respectful and kind… Called me Moms… my heart aches.”