This Herbal Supplement May Drastically Help Reduce Inflammation And Joint Pain

Over the course of many years, research has indicated that Ayurvedic herbs are effective in reducing inflammation and osteoarthritis pain. Traditional Ayurvedic medicine offers a variety of natural alternatives, including turmeric teas and ashwagandha gummies.

Among one of the many medicinal herbs used in Ayurvedic medicine is Boswellia. Boswellia, also known as Indian frankincense, is a botanical extract derived from the Boswellia serrata tree. With a history dating back centuries, Boswellia is thought to be a beneficial natural remedy for various chronic inflammatory conditions.

Boswellia’s anti-inflammatory properties have been shown to be a possible treatment for reducing joint pain across a range of diseases, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

A study published in the journal Phytomedicine found that 30 participants with osteoarthritis of the knee reported significant improvement in their symptoms after taking Boswellia. Furthermore, each patient who received Boswellia reported having decreased knee pain and swelling. Additionally, they were able to walk further distances and had a higher degree of knee flexion.

Another study published in the International Journal of Medical Sciences found that patients receiving Boswellia extract as opposed to placebo reported significantly less pain and improved quality of life related to osteoarthritis.

So, how can you benefit from Boswellia’s natural joint support? It’s simple: a daily supplement is all it takes.

Each bottle of Boswellia Serrata from tnvitamins contains 120 capsules of highly concentrated Boswellia Serrata extract formulated in the USA. Furthermore, each herbal supplement contains 1200 milligrams to increase mobility and flexibility.

Boswellia is regarded as a great alternative to anti-inflammatory medication, causing some reviewers to stop taking traditional NSAIDs in favor of Boswellia. One reviewer wrote, “I have been taking Boswellia since 2009 for pain and arthritis. I am taking it daily. It really works. Before that I would take aspirin and acetaminophen daily. At this point haven’t taken any of those in many months.”

Another customer writes, “Have had severe arthritis since I was a teenager. This is the ONLY way I can walk.”

With this quality Boswellia supplement, one of the most useful herbs in Ayurvedic medicine, you may also achieve the level of well-being you deserve.