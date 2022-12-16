Bono’s Daughter Eve Hewson Makes A Plea To Star In Season 3 Of ‘The White Lotus’ And We’re Here For It

Someone get The White Lotus creator Mike White on the phone, stat! Bono’s daughter, the beautiful Eve Hewson, has revealed that she wants a role in the third season of the hit HBO series. Here’s why we think that’s a great idea.

Eve Hewson Outs Herself As A ‘White Lotus’ Fan

It seems like everyone is talking about HBO’s latest hit show. The White Lotus just wrapped its second season to glowing reviews. After raking in 20 nominations and an astounding 10 wins at the 2022 Emmys, what actor wouldn’t want a role in the dramedy? In a recent Instagram post, Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson announced she’d love a role in the show’s third season.

First, she revealed that her good friend, actress Bella Heathcote, encouraged her to post a gorgeous image from a recent photoshoot. “@bellaheathcote said she’d kill me if I didn’t post this,” Hewson wrote before confessing, “I want to live so I can be in The White Lotus season 3.”

While we doubt she’s the only star vying for a role on The White Lotus, Hewson has more than proven she’s up to the task. The daughter of the U2 frontman is mostly known for her dramatic roles. However, critics have recently recognized her as a stand-out talent in the Apple TV+ dark comedy Bad Sisters. We’re sure she’d fit right into the show’s eccentric cast!

Mike White Has Teased Ideas For Season 3

Midway through the show’s second season, HBO announced that it had indeed greenlit The White Lotus season 3 (via Variety). While we’re a long way away from knowing who will be checking into the White Lotus Resort next season, Mike White has hinted at some of his ideas. “I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun,” White suggested to Deadline.

As for the cast, White mentioned that we could see the lovely Jennifer Coolidge return in some capacity once more. “Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, ‘I can’t go to Italy without Jennifer.’ And maybe that’s still the case. Like, maybe you can’t go to Japan without Jennifer, either. There are so many fun actors we’ve worked with so far, so it’s just kind of like who’s available.”

What’s certain is that the demand is there! Since season 1 kicked off in the summer of 2021 and season 2 landed this fall, we can hopefully expect the third season to begin in late 2023 or early 2024!

