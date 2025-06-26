Bonnaroo Issues Statement After Festival Cancellation, Fan Uproar: ‘We Are Listening’

Just after the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival was abruptly canceled due to severe weather, the organizers of the beloved Tennessee event spoke out about the fan uproar.

The event’s organizers faced criticism for several reasons. Many fans criticized the organizers for not canceling the event when rain was first forecast. Other fans pointed out additional problems, such as staffing issues, a lack of organization as fans exited The Farm, and infrastructure concerns.

This is the second rainout/flooded grounds issue for Bonnaroo in the past few years.

In a statement on X (formerly), the event’s organizers wrote, “Thank you, Bonnaroovians and the entire Bonnaroo team. Last weekend did not go according to plan, but together we got through it.”

They then stated, “Know that we are listening and reading every single comment. Bonnaroo is not a weekend on a farm in Tennessee – it’s all of you. We love you.”

Fans had some thoughts about the situation. “Keep the 75% refund and send me a 2026 wristband and Wednesday entry camping pass,” one fan wrote. “Happy Roo.”

Another fan offered an idea for those who bought tickets for this year’s event. “Early access to 2026 tickets would be cool for folks who bought 2025.”

The Bonnaroo Organizers Bumped the Refund Up to 100%

Meanwhile, the Bonnaroo organizers have bumped up the refund from 75% to 100%. However, they haven’t announced future dates.

“We want you to know that we’re still listening and actively discussing plans to improve The Fam that we love so much,” the organizers wrote on the event’s website. “At this time, we will not be announcing future dates. When plans for the future take shape, you all will be the first to know.”

The organizers then noted that the 100% refund applies to the following ticket types paid through Front Gate Tickets.

All 1-Day Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Admission Tickets

All 1-Day Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Day Parking

All 4-Day Admission Tickets

All 4-Day Camping Accommodations

“Everyone who works on this show loves Bonnaroo deeply,” the organizers continued. “Some of us have been here since the early years, some were fans first, and some are new but fell in love with it as soon as they felt your energy and spirit on The Farm. We look forward to this show all year. It’s what reenergizes us and restores our faith in community every single summer.”

The organizers noted their primary goal was to give fans the most memorable weekend of their lives every year. The cancellation broke their hearts “beyond measure,” but they knew that fans’ safety was more important.

“Thank you for your patience and perseverance through this difficult situation,” they added.