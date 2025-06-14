one-of-biggest-us-music-festivals-canceled-due-to-storms

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has been rained out, and concertgoers who were ready for a weekend of music are now facing a storm of disappointment.

The festival announced the cancellation in an Instagram post on Friday, following weather delays and an evacuation notice earlier that day. The event began on Thursday at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, and was scheduled to run through Sunday. However, only one of the four headliners, Luke Combs, performed before the festival was called off, according to The Tennessean.

“Today, the National Weather Service provided us with an updated forecast with significant and steady precipitation that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days,” the music festival explained in its post. “We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo.”

The Music Festival Announced Full Refunds for Tickets for Saturday and Sunday After Storm Sidelines Event

Bonnaroo also announced that they will issue refunds for all one-day Friday, Saturday, and Sunday tickets bought through Front Gate Tickets. However, those who purchased four-day tickets and camping accommodations through the service will only receive a 75% refund.

Combs was set to headline Bonnaroo alongside Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier. Other planned performers included Vampire Weekend, GloRilla, Tyla, Raye, Avril Lavigne, Queens of the Stone Age, and John Summit.

“The number one thing we need from the Bonnaroo community is patience. Some of your fellow campers’ sites are in rough shape,” the festival further explained in their statement. “The rain has settled in areas and made certain parts of Outeroo difficult to manage. We’d like to prioritize getting those folks as well as those with accessibility needs off The Farm as soon as possible this evening.”

“We have put our hearts and souls into making this weekend the most special one of the year. [We] cannot express how crushed we are to have made this decision,” Bonnaroo concluded. “Thank you in advance for your patience, your positivity, and your unfailing Bonnaroovian spirit.”

Storm Strikes a Chord: Bonnaroo Fans Sing the Blues After Festival Cancellation

Of course, would be festival goers took to the comments of Bonnaroo’s Instagram announcement.

“BRO WE SPENT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS TO BE HERE,” one outraged music fan wrote. “Bonnaroo needs a new management team asap. You guys are running this amazing festival into the ground,” a second disgruntled festival goer added.

However, at least one outfit is capiloizing on the music festival getting rained out.

“We’re bummed Bonnaroo is canceled, but the men of Chippendales are here to turn your weekend around — live and shirtless — at the Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Nashville,” the famous male strip club wrote in the comments.

“Come dry off with us and let the stormy skies turn into a wild night you won’t forget,” Chippendales added.

Luke Combs, Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier fans rejoice!