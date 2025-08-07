bon-jovi-legend-secretly-underwent-surgery-for-painful-injury

Bon Jovi legend Richie Sambora is currently recovering after secretly undergoing surgery for a painful hand injury.

According to the Daily Mail, the surgery took place days after the Kentucky Derby this past spring. Sambora had a noticeably swollen hand while he was performing at the Unbridled Derby Eve Gala. Sources have since revealed the swelling was due ot the rock legend having a double fracture.

“He caught a ball and some guy gave him a touch right into a curb,” a source told PEOPLE about the injury. “He was completely swollen and fractured in two places.”

The insiders further shared with The Daily Mail Sambora had postponed the procedure to fulfill his performance obligation. “He was in immense pain,” one source shared. “But he’d made a commitment to be there and play four songs.”

They then stated, “The fractures were diagnosed before the gala, and the doctor thought he was crazy to go ahead, but he insisted. He took the surgery really seriously and has followed doctors’ orders throughout the whole thing. Now he’s feeling better than ever.”

The source further shared that Sambora “rocked the house” during his gala performance, despite being in “so much pain.” “When he told the doctors he was going to the Derby, the doctor said, ‘You’re out of your mind.’ But he said, ‘See ya! I’m going.’ That’s the kind of guy Richie is. He’s a man of his word.”

The Bon Jovi Legend Endured Even More Pain From the Injury After Pushing Back the Procedure

However, due to Bon Jovi legend delaying the procedure, the doctors were forced to re-break and reset his hand. One source called the process “gnarly.”

An insider noted that despite the surgery recovery, Sambora is “utterly focused” on returning to work on music.

“He’s been so driven about it and totally on the straight and narrow,” they shared. “He’s responded so well and he’s been so motivated – it really sparked a new lease of life.”

Sambora has since spoken out about the procedure, writing in an Instagram post, “Healing up! Thank you for all the support!”

He also released his new single “Born to Rock” as a “birthday gift” to his fans.