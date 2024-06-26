‘Bodyguard’ Star & Veteran Actor Bill Cobbs Dead at 90

The cinema world is in mourning after receiving some sad news. Actor Bill Cobbs passed away on June 25. Cobbs had significant roles in hit films such as The Bodyguard, New Jack City, and The People Under the Stairs.

Cobbs lived a full life. According to TMZ, he passed away Tuesday night in his home in Inland Empire, California. This is according to the actor’s publicist, Chuck I. Jones

Bill Cobbs Family Releases Statement After Passing

The actor’s family released a statement in the wake of his passing. They also noted that the New Jack City actor had just recently celebrated his 90th birthday, which was on June 19.

“A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones,” the family wrote in the statement via PEOPLE.

“As a family, we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time.”

Cobbs’ brother, Thomas also noted that the actor was battling pneumonia which may have been his cause of death. However, that has yet to be confirmed.

Rapper Nearly Landed New Jack City Lead

Cobbs is widely viewed as the hero of New Jack City. He killed the villainous drug dealer, Nino Brown who was portrayed by famed actor Wesley Snipes. However, rapper Kool Moe Dee revealed he was initially slated for the role.

“I turned down New Jack City. I was supposed to be in New Jack City with Ice-T,” the How Ya Like Me Now” the artist said.

“The Irony is that I was gonna be the drug dealer and Ice-T was gonna be the cop. So I turned it down because even though I wanna act and I love to do it, you are trying to get Kool Moe Dee as a drug dealer. It’s not getting an actor. So Wesley Snipes did a great job, quite frankly, and I’m a big fan of Wesley Snipes. So to take my image and make me a drug dealer is something that the oppressor would love to do, and I just wouldn’t do it.”