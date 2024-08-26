bodybuilder-in-coma-after-spending-15-hours-unconscious-in-gym-shower

An Australian bodybuilder is currently in a coma after he spent 15 hours unconscious in a 24-hour gym shower.

According to Australia’s ABC, 33-year-old Perth resident Giuliano Pirone collapsed while in the shower while at the gym earlier this month. He wasn’t discovered until the authorities broke down the door. By then, he had been in the shower for 15 hours.

The bodybuilder’s mother, Daniela Pirone, shared that the police had to use the signal from his phone to locate him. She reported him missing after he failed to arrive home from work.

Daniela further explained that before he was placed in a coma, the bodybuilder had gone to the gym at 5 a.m. before heading to his building supervisor job. She grew concerned for his well-being when he didn’t come home from work at 3 p.m.

“I rang him, messaged him, nothing,” Daniela explained. “His dad rang him, nothing, which is very unusual. He will always pick up the phone for us or ring back straight away.”

After a while, she started to panic. We rang his ex-wife, and we rang his friends,” she said. “No one had heard from him.”

The authorities were able to eventually find Giuliano by phone signal at about 10:30 p.m.

“All I know from that is that the police had to barge in,” Daniela said about his son being found in the gym shower. “The shower was running, cold water, and… he was collapsed, and they thought he was dead. They did CPR, and he came conscious pretty fast.”

Daniela then shared that the bodybuilder was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was placed in a medically induced coma.

Despite Being a Coma, the Bodybuilder Is Breathing on His Own, Can Open His Eyes

Meanwhile, the bodybuilder’s mother revealed that his doctors thought his blood sugar levels became extremely low. This led to his blood pressure dropping. He may have had a seizure in the shower.

“This week they’ll send him for an MRI and that’ll determine his brain function,” Daniela shared. “All his other organs are working fine. He can breathe on his own, and he can open his eyes here and there. But the doctors are worried.”

She went on to address why the gym staff didn’t notice her son was in the shower for hours. “My beautiful son was alone on that floor, collapsed, smashed his head for about 15 hours and no one noticed anything,” she noted. “His car was parked right at the front of the gym because when he checked in, it was 4.55 a.m. The showers are 20 meters away from reception and no one noticed anything. Don’t the showers get cleaned? I’m just dumbfounded.”

The Perth gym stated its staff are present for only several hours in the morning and late afternoon.