bodybuilder-and-fitness-influencer-hayley-mcneff-dead-at-37

Hayley McNeff, a champion bodybuilder and fitness influencer, has died.

An obituary published Tuesday on Boston.com stated that the lifelong athlete’s death on August 8 was “unexpected but peaceful.”

McNeff was 37.

“Hayley was like a beam of light in this world. She had boundless energy and was very determined to achieve whatever she set out to do,” Hayley’s father, Dave, told PEOPLE. “[Hayley] set her sights on bodybuilding and fitness and achieved the highest success that sector offered. She loved us, and we love Hayley very much. We miss her madly.”

Her family also confirmed to the outlet that McNeff died at her home in Sudbury, Massachusetts.

Image via Instagram / Hayley McNeff

McNeff, a Concord, Mass. native, graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She was passionate about bodybuilding, which she began as an adult, and also excelled in equestrian, board diving, and skiing.

Hayley McNeff Appeared in a Film About Bodybuilding

McNeff’s obituary states she was a successful bodybuilder with state titles in Maryland and Delaware. She was also featured in the documentary Raising the Bar 4 about competitive bodybuilding.

“The quest for getting huge will never end,” McNeff explained in the bodybuilding documentary. “There’s no limit. I hope there’s a day that I’ll be able to look in the mirror 100 percent of the time and be like “yeah man, I’m huge.”‘

Later in life, after moving on from the sport, she earned a graduate degree in psychology.

Image via Instagram / Hayley McNeff

According to McNeff’s obituary, the late bodybuilding champion is remembered for her “quick wit” and “constant sense of humor.”

She had a gift for making those around her laugh and feel welcomed,” her obituary added. “Her energy and determination was a constant in her life and she always accomplished what she set out to achieve. She treasured her friendships and nurtured strong, lasting relationships with those who knew her best. Hayley will be deeply missed by her parents, siblings, extended family, and friends.”

Funeral services for McNeff are scheduled to take place this Sunday.