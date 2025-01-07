Body Found in Nevada Desert Confirmed as Missing 17-Year-Old Girl

The body discovered in a Nevada desert last week has been confirmed as a 17-year-old girl who went missing in late December.

According to the city of Henderson, Nevada, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner confirmed on Monday, Jan. 6, that the body was of Jennaleah “Jenna” Hin. The remains were found on Sunday, Jan. 5, in a desert area east of Desert Sunflower Circle and Spanish Needle Street.

Hin was a senior at Foothill High School.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal further reported that Hin left her family home on Dec. 30 following a family dispute. As she was walking out, she allegedly said, “You don’t have to worry about me anymore.”

Days before the teen’s body was discovered in the Nevada desert, her parents had pleaded for her to come home.

“Jenna, wherever you are or whoever you’re with, I just want you to come home,” her mother, Jennifer Swanson, said while crying. “I want you safe. We love you so much. Please come home.”

“I just want to say, ‘I love you, and we just want you back,’” Hin’s stepfather, Corey Swanson, also stated. “Our home is broken without you.”

Foothill High School Principal Jonathan Synold revealed in a note to families that counselors and social workers would be available for students after the body was found. He did not name Hin in the note.

K-9s, helicopters, and drones were used in the search for the missing 17-year-old.

Details about Hin’s cause of death have not been revealed.

A GoFundMe Was Established For Hin’s Family After Her Body Was Discovered in the Nevada Desert

Following the devastating discovery of Hin’s body, a GoFundMe was launched for the teen’s family.

“Jenna was a beautiful 17-year-old girl with a bright future ahead of her,” the fundraiser read. “Although she may not have always felt it, she was deeply loved by her Hin family and those around her.”

The teen’s father, Hina Hin, commented about her sudden death, stating the teen was a “loving soul who simply wanted to be loved.”

“She had the potential to live a beautiful, long, and happy life,” her father stated. “She loved animals, especially her dogs. Jenna was truly a wonderful person, both in heart and in spirit. She will be deeply missed, and her memory will forever live on in our hearts.”

All funds would go towards the family. So far, the fundraiser has secured more than $2,400 from nearly 35 donations.