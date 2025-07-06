Body Found During Search Of New York Man Missing On Romantic Trip To Turks and Caicos

A New York City man, 51-year-old Brian Tarrence, went missing in late June while on a romantic trip with his wife in Turks and Caicos. Local authorities have confirmed that a body, still unidentified, has been found in the same area where Tarrence went missing.

According to a release issued by the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF), officers found the decomposing body of a deceased male while conducting a search operation in Grace Bay on Saturday, July 5, at around 9:06 a.m.

The body is yet to be identified. Once an identity is confirmed, the RTCIPF will notify the next of kin before providing any further updates.

“The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” the RTCIPF said. “We urge members of the public to refrain from speculation and allow the investigative process to confirm the identity through official channels.”

A day later, on Sunday, June 6, the RTCIPF reported on a suspected homicide. Authorities found the body of a deceased male along Miracle Close. It appears that this is a different body from the one discovered during the search. It was discovered during the afternoon and found in Blue Hills, located more than 9 miles away from Grace Bay.

This second body has not been identified either.

New York Man Missing

As previously reported, Brian Tarrence was last seen at around 3:30 a.m. on June 25. Reportedly, he was seen leaving the Paradise Inn in Grace Bay, Providenciales. He had arrived with his wife in Turks and Caicos on June 22, three days before he disappeared.

Carl DeFazio, the Tarrence family’s private investigator, told Fox News Digital that the Tarrences’ trip was normal before Brian vanished.

“He ended up walking out of his condo, which is in a very safe place,” DeFazio said. “He walks into town, and then he basically disappears, and we haven’t heard from him since.”

Reportedly, Brian Tarrence left with his phone and wallet and was wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and sneakers, as per DeFazio.

As per the private investigator, authorities are using drones and CCTV to try to locate Tarrence.