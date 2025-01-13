police-searching-for-sisters-who-vanished-during-a-walk

Law enforcement officials in Scotland are currently searching for two missing sisters nearly a week after they vanished while on a walk near the River Dee in Aberdeen.

According to the BBC, the vanished sisters, identified as Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, were last seen in Market Street at Victoria Bridge in the early hours of Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Officials are focusing on the icy River Dee, noting it was a “focal point” of the investigation. Divers were dispatched and already searched part of the river where the women were seen on CCTV.

“They have crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath next to the River Dee heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club,” Police Scotland shared in a statement.

Officials also stated that specialist resources, including the police helicopter, dog branch, and the marine unit, along with emergency service partners, have been assisting in the searches.

“Police will remain at the scene while further searches,” the statement continued. “Including the coast towards the Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbour, and towards Duthie Park, are carried out.”

Police Scotland officers are also receiving support from authorities in Hungary. Both sisters are described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair.

Police Scotland Chief Inspector Shares More Details About the Vanished Sisters

Meanwhile, Police Scotland Chief Inspector Darren Bruce shared more details about the vanished sisters.

“Eliza and Henrietta’s family are understandably extremely worried about them and we are working tirelessly to find them,” Bruce stated. “We are seriously concerned about them and have significant resources dedicated to the inquiry.”

The chief inspector further stated that Police Scotland is urging the public to come forward with any information related to the sisters.

“The focus of our search remains the River Dee and I would again ask, if you were in the area at the time, please think back, did you notice anyone matching their description?” he asked. “Even if it doesn’t seem significant, please pass any information on and let us be the judge of that.”

He also urged businesses in and around the South Esplanade and Menzies Road area to review their CCTV footage. He said to specifically look at the early hours of Jan. 7.

“Contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant to our investigation,” he added. “We are also keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from that time. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.”

















