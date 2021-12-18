Bobby Flay Puts A Twist On Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe With This Special Ingredient

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

There’s certainly no shortage of chocolate chip cookie recipes in the world. In fact, if you’re a cookie enthusiast, there is a good chance that you’ve tried your hand at quite a few celebrity cookie recipes, which claim to be the best!

But, according to Food Network, one of the best chocolate chip cookies of all time comes from Bobby Flay. Although it may seem unlikely, since Flay’s expertise lies with savory dishes, he proved he can do both with his winning sweet additions that outshine in any cookie showdown. So how does he do it?

Bobby Flay Admits Desserts Aren’t His ‘Strong Suit’

Although Bobby Flay makes one of the best chocolate chip cookies ever, he admits that desserts are usually not his forte. In his latest cookbook, Beat Bobby Flay, the Food Network star explained the “go-to” cuisines he enjoys cooking the most, “are Southwestern American, Mediterranean, and my most recent culinary passions, Spanish and Italian cuisines.”

Nevertheless, even Flay, who is regarded as a famous American celebrity chef, admitted he does have “classic weaknesses.” Furthermore, he explained that his shortcomings are “well documented: sweet dishes, desserts, or anything that includes butter, sugar, flour, and eggs, like pastries, cakes, and pies.”

Though it is expected that Flay would miss the mark on sweet challenges, he almost always comes out on top. According to the celebrity chef, he does “eke out a surprising victory here and there with desserts, but it’s usually because the pastry chef took it easy on me with their choice of dish or I wowed the judges with a coconut garnish or something unexpected like that.”

So, in true Bobby Flay fashion, he enchants with his star-worthy chocolate chip cookie. Similar to desserts that marvel judges on Beat Bobby Flay, this cookie swoons with a few unexpected twists.

The Secret Behind Bobby Flay’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

If you glance at Bobby Flay’s chocolate chip cookies, you’ll probably guess one of the secrets behind their success. Lots and lots of chocolate. Flay’s cookies, however, don’t contain your usual run-of-the-mill chocolate chips. Instead, Flay blends in chunks of chopped semisweet and milk chocolate, resulting in melty, rich pools of decadent chocolate.

However, the magic doesn’t end there. Besides bursting with a sinful amount of chocolatey goodness, Flay’s cookie is also sweetened with dark brown muscovado sugar. Muscovado sugar is unrefined, has a high molasses content, and provides cookies with an unusually rich and intense toffee-like flavor.

In spite of its presence in many chocolate chip cookies, brown sugar is refined and contains less molasses. Moreover, everyday chocolate chip cookies with brown sugar have a less noticeable toffee flavor. With its outstanding flavor boost, it’s no wonder Flay’s cookies are considered the best of all time.

