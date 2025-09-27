Bobby Bones and His Wife Are Expecting Their First Child, Country Stars React

Bobby Bones and his wife, Caitlin Parker Estell, are expecting their first baby, and his Dancing with the Stars and country music pals are celebrating.

On September 24, the 45-year-old podcast host shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, showing him hugging his wife’s pregnant belly. A second photo in the post featured the couple, Parker Estell, 33, walking hand-in-hand through a field and smiling at the camera.

Bones captioned the announcement with a baby emoji and a red heart.

The couple married at their Nashville-area home in 2021, per PEOPLE. Bones and Parker Estell first met in 2019 during a taping of DWTS. Bones was there to visit fellow country star Lauren Alaina, while Parker Estell attended with a friend who worked in public relations.

Country Stars and ‘DWTS’s Cast Congratulate Bobby Bones on the Upcoming Bundle of Joy

Bones competed on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars in 2018 and won the mirrorball trophy. His former DWTS castmates shared their well-wishes for the couple in the comments.

DWTS pro Sasha Farber kept it simple, writing, “Yesssss,” while Bones’ former dance partner and fellow pro Sharna Burgess couldn’t contain her excitement, commenting, “AHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!! B, huge congratulations to both of you. ❤️❤️.”

Sharna Burgess and Bobby Jones on ‘DWTS.’ (Photo by Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, country music stars and fans also weighed in.

“YOOOOOOOO!!!!! CONGRATS ZADDDDDD!!!!!!!!” country singer Russell Dickerson exclaimed. “Man, this is absolutely awesome – brother – you are going to be an incredible father. Welcome to the Goood Dad Gang,” rapper turned country crooner Jelly Roll added.

“Yewww!! Let’s go!!” a fan gushed.

Bones, known for his country music radio program The Bobby Bones Show and his podcast Bobbycast, most recently hosted the iHeartCountry Festival on May 4 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

On March 4, the radio star hosted his eighth annual Million Dollar Show at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Joined by his band, The Raging Idiots, and special guests Miranda Lambert, Bailey Zimmerman, and O-Town, the event raised an impressive $221,000 for the hospital.