‘Blossom’ Star and Wife Reveal Pregnancy in Wake of Marriage Struggles

A Blossom alum is set to bloom into fatherhood again, despite some recent storms in his current marriage.

Joey Lawrence and his wife, Samantha Cope, are expecting their second child together — his fourth overall — following a brief split and reconciliation.

The couple spilled the baby beans to Entertainment Tonight on November 12, during the live taping of Dancing With the Stars’ 20th Birthday Party episode. When asked about their matching outfits, Lawrence, 49, and Cope, 38, laughed it off, saying it wasn’t planned—much like some other recent surprises in their life!

“Nothing is planned. Not even this,” the Blossom star quipped, pointing to Cope’s growing baby bump. “This isn’t planned.”

‘Blossom’ alum Joey Lawrence’s wife, Samantha Cope, is pregnant. (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Cope confirmed she felt “great,” and the couple then revealed they are expecting a baby boy. Lawrence was positively radiating joy, clearly thrilled about his unexpectedly expanding family and the soon-to-arrive baby boy.

“I got the older girls and then we have our little one, Dylan, who is 3, and then we got this little guy,” a beaming Lawrence explained. “They are so excited. This one is a boy — first one ever — so everyone is excited that they are going to have a little brother. That is what is so cool.”

This is Lucky Marriage Number Three for the ‘Blossom’ Alum

Meanwhile, this is marriage number three for the Blossom star.

Lawrence was previously married to Michelle Vella for three years before their 2005 divorce. He later married Chandie Yawn-Nelson, a union that lasted over 15 years before their separation. With Yawn-Nelson, he shares daughters Charleston, 19, and Liberty, 15.

Lawrence met Cope while working on a Lifetime movie amid his divorce from Yawn-Nelson.

“So, we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everybody, obviously the whole world,” he explained to Us Weekly in 2021, mentioning the COVID pandemic. “Then when you least expect [it], amazing things happen, and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever.”

The couple exchanged vows in 2022 and welcomed their first child, daughter Dylan, a year later. Cope filed for divorce from Lawrence after their quiet separation in June 2024. However, by December of the same year, they reconciled, and Cope filed to dismiss her divorce petition.

“I love her to death. We’re just spending every day just working away at it,” Lawrence said about the reconciliation. “It feels good to put the work in and see results from that.”