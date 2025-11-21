‘Blood Diamond’ Actor Jonathan Pienaar Dead at 63

South African actor Jonathan Pienaar, perhaps best known to American audiences for starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in 2006’s Blood Diamond, has died.

Videos by Suggest

According to South African outlet News 24, Pienaar passed away in his sleep on the morning of November 10 at his home in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. His ex-wife, dancer Rosana Maya, confirmed the news, noting that they were “recently divorced.”

According to the outlet, his ex-wife stated that Pienaar’s death was due to heart failure. She added that he had previously suffered a heart attack and his health had been deteriorating.

Maya shared Pienaar’s last moments with News 24.

“I had a nurse here looking after him, and she said that she went in to see him and he said, ‘Where am I?’ and fell asleep again. When the nurse went to give him his medication, he passed on,” she told the outlet.

Pienaar was 63.

“There’s so much one could say about Johnny. It’s still a bit raw,” Maya added.”He really was one of the most unique people that I’ve ever encountered on this planet.”

“We spent some glorious years together creating and doing the most unbelievable projects,” she shared. “He had such a beautiful mind and so creative,” she continued.

“The world is a lesser place without him. He was just a beautiful soul, and he gave so much for so little.”

Colleagues Pay Tribute to Jonathan Pienaar

Pienaar was born on September 16, 1962, and studied drama at Technikon Pretoria. He starred in local and international film and TV projects. These include TV shows like Troy: Fall of a City, Warrior, and the aforementioned Blood Diamond, according to IMDb.

Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Jonathan Pienaar in 2006’s ‘Blood Diamond.’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

According to News 24, Pienaar has been honored with tributes on social media following news of his passing.

“I am so devastated to hear of the passing of Jonathan Pienaar,” indie filmmaker Ryan Kruger, who directed the actor in 2024’s Street Trash and 2020’s Fried Barry wrote. “Great friend, amazing actor, another one of our best SA character actors gone, and cannot be replaced. I was so lucky to have acted beside you and directed you in two great characters, FRIED BARRY/STREET TRASH, and learnt from you.”

“Jonathan Pienaar, not only were you a colleague and a friend, you were a soul mate, my Brother. My hart is in stukke (My heart is in pieces),” director and producer Denver Vraagom wrote.

According to IMDb, the actor has three upcoming projects currently in post-production, including the action film Recoil.