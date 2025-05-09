blockbuster-donald-trump-biopic-in-the-works-from-top-movie-producer

Lights. Camera. “You’re fired!” A big-budget biopic about businessman, reality TV star, and President Donald Trump is reportedly in the works. Get your popcorn—it’s bound to be “huge.”

According to Deadline, Ferrari producer Andrea Iervolino is spearheading this ambitious project.

Iervolino is set to attend the Cannes market, engaging with potential partners as he eyes a late 2025 production start. The project is shaping up to be a huge endeavor, with a proposed budget of $100 million currently in discussion.

Casting decisions have yet to be finalized.

Upcoming Biopic Reportedly More Favorable to Donald Trump Than the Recent ‘The Apprentice’

According to Deadline, the upcoming film is expected to portray Trump in a more favorable light compared to The Apprentice, the Oscar-nominated biopic featuring Jeremy Strong and Sebastian Stan. Of course, Trump’s team strongly opposed that film and even attempted to prevent its release around this time last year.

The project is described by The Andrea Iervolino Company as “a major new biographical film centered on the life and legacy of Donald J. Trump — real estate mogul, television icon, and 45th and 47th President of the United States.”

It remains uncertain whether Iervolino has contacted Trump for his blessing to make the biopic.

“Whether one agrees or disagrees with his politics, there’s no denying Donald Trump’s impact on the modern era,” Iervolino said, per Deadline. “As a producer, I’m interested in exploring the deeper story of the man — the rise, the challenges, the resilience. Our goal is to deliver a film that is bold, balanced, and artistically ambitious.”

Meanwhile, Iervolino has plenty of experience cranking out prestige biopics.

Iervolino’s portfolio of biopics includes Ferrari, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend, Maserati: The Brothers, and The Music of Silence, a film about renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli (reportedly a favorite of Trump). Next, he is set to begin production on Captivated, a new Al Pacino-led project focused on the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III.

Trump and his inner circle continue to be a rich source of inspiration for the film industry. Prime Video has invested heavily in a Brett Ratner documentary focusing on Melania Trump. Meanwhile, director Alex Gibney is preparing to release Musk, a documentary centered on Elon Musk.