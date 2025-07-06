Blake Lively’s Legal Team Allegedly Plans to Subpoena Perez Hilton, Candace Owens, and More to Prove Justin Baldoni’s Part in Alleged Smear Campaign

As they continue to collect more evidence against Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively and her legal team are allegedly planning to issue subpoenas to various influencers to prove that the It Ends With Us star and director was part of a claimed smear campaign against the actress.

Lively has long accused Baldoni of being part of a smear campaign against her following the release of It Ends With Us. TMZ reported that among those who are on the subpoena list were Candace Owens, Andy Signore, and Perez Hilton.

Blake Lively has also accused Justin Baldoni of sexually harassing her on the It Ends With Us set.

The subpoena reporting comes just after Baldoni made the decision not to pursue his $400 million defamation countersuit against Lively further. The lawsuit was dismissed last month.

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, called the judge’s decision “not fair” or “right” during a recent interview with TMZ. “I think that [Justin is] a person to be vindicated,” he said. “And that’s all that he cares about. He knows who he is. He knows what he’s done.”

Freedman then stated, “He knows what he hasn’t done. And he wants the truth to come out, and he wants to do that in the appropriate way. He’s waiting for his day in court, where he can speak out, to tell the truth.”

Blake Lively previously issued a subpoena to music executive Scooter Braun, who is a close friend of Justin Baldoni. The subpoena seeks documents and information that Braun’s HYBE America has regarding crisis PR and Melissa Nathan’s work with Baldoni.

Lively and Baldoni’s trial is scheduled for March 2026.

Candace Owens Subpoenas Herself as Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Legal Drama Continues

Just after the subpoena rumors started circulating, Candace Owens publicly shared her reaction to the situation.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Owens declared, “I am, in another word, honored. It feels like a graduation ceremony of sorts for me and all of my podcast listeners. It’s beautiful [and] it’s reflective.”

“We have had many times together going through this lawsuit,” she continued. “[There have been] many nights that I spent marking the lawsuit up with my pen, making little notations, stickies [and] trying to comprehend everything that was happening.”

Owens also issued a statement to PEOPLE. “Given the fact that I have not received any subpoena yet, I appreciate Blake’s team leaking this to TMZ to alert me to it,” she said. “And, of course, I have not the slightest idea what I am being subpoenaed for, as I knew none of these parties when their respective lawsuits were filed. But stay tuned, and I’ll let audiences know on my podcast.”

Meanwhile, Signore’s attorney also issued a lengthy statement about the alleged subpoenas. “My client has not been served with any legal process at this time. Should service occur, we intend to vigorously defend against any claims and will protect the confidentiality of sources on both sides,” the statement reads. Consistent with the principles of press freedom and journalistic integrity that outlets such as TMZ relied upon in their own coverage of the Amber Heard trial. Furthermore, categorizing my client as an ‘anti-Blake content creator’ is not only false but potentially defamatory.”

“My client’s commentary is rooted in evidence and journalistic truth – not partisanship,” Signore’s attorney added. “We hope that moving forward, all reporting remains grounded in accuracy and avoids perpetuating misleading narratives.”