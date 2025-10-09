Blake Lively Reveals the Very Special Cake She Baked for Her Daughter

Blake Lively offered a glimpse into her home as she shared a very special cake she baked for her daughter.

Lively shares four children with Ryan Reynolds, with the oldest being 10. As a proud mum as well as an actor, Blake Lively was beaming to share a brilliant cake she baked for one of her daughters. Not only is her favorite flavor of cake, it also takes the shape of a very special item.

On Instagram, the It Ends With Us actress shared a photoshoot of not only the cake, but the cake-making process.

“My daughter’s favorite treat is Cinnabon buns, so as I was making a vanilla cake I did a last minute pivot when I got the idea to try to make a Cinnabon bun flavored cake,” she explained in the post.

But she didn’t make a basic cake. She worked hard to make the cake resemble a well-loved teddy bear.

Blake Lively Bakes Daughter Cake In The Shape Of Her Cuddly Toy

“I saw a beautiful quote along with a well loved child stuffy that said “to be loved, is to be changed forever”. This bunny has been so loved, so purely for so long. She is a family member,” she explained.

“So of course, I had to turn her into cake.”

The first photo shows, from left to right, a recreation of the original teddy bear (made by Bird On Elephant), the impressive cake itself, and the daughter’s teddy bear.

The other pictures show the process of how she made the cake, and it looked like a lot of hard work.

It is unclear which daughter Lively is referring to. Aside from their son, James, 10, the star couple have three daughters.

Inez Reynolds, 9, Betty Reynolds, 6, and Olin, 2.

“New. Favorite. Cake. So. SO. Good,” she wrote. The rest of the caption details her process a little further, for those interested.

She then went on to give a shout-out to the Lost Stuffy Project, who work hard to reunite kids with their lost teddies, and Loved Before, who restore teddies found in landfills.