Blake Lively’s Deposition Against Justin Baldoni Pushed Back By Two Weeks

Although Blake Lively was initially scheduled to have her deposition on Jul. 17, the legal event has now been pushed back to Jul. 31.

According to PEOPLE, counsel for both parties met and conferred, mutually agreeing to reschedule Lively’s deposition two weeks after the original date.

Blake Lively’s deposition was scheduled to take place at an undisclosed location per the actress’ recent request. Her legal team previously reached out to Judge Lewis J. Liman with the request.

The team alleged that Baldoni’s has “not denied that their intent is to manufacture a harassing publicity stunt by requiring Ms. Lively to parade through paparazzi or by inviting unknown attendees to the deposition, including members of the media or social media influencers, or any other number of abusive tactics.”

“Since virtually the inception of this litigation, Defendants have used even the prospect of Ms. Lively’s deposition to generate press interest,” the legal team added.

Lively accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her while they were both on the set of It Ends With Us. She also claimed that he was involved in a smear campaign against her following the film’s release.

The change of dates came after Lively’s lawsuit against publicist/social media specialist Jed Wallace was dismissed.

The actress claimed Baldoni’s PR team hired Wallace to assist in the alleged smear campaign. She stated Wallace “weaponized a digital army around the country from New York to Los Angeles to create, seed and promote content that appeared to be authentic on social media platforms and internet chat forums.”

Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled that Lively had failed to prove in her case that New York is the appropriate venue for Wallace to be sued. He revealed more details about his ruling.

“The Wallace Defendant’s motion to dismiss must be granted because the Court lacks personal jurisdiction over them,” Judge Liman wrote. “The alleged negative publicity campaign against Lively largely took place outside of New York. The few alleged actions targeting New York were taken by others, and there are no allegations suggesting the Wallace Defendants were aware of them. Therefore, the Wallace Defendants cannot be forced to defend this lawsuit in New York.”

He granted Wallace’s motion to dismiss without prejudice. This means that Lively can refile her lawsuit against Wallace. She has until Jul. 31 to refile.

“Ms. Lively respects the Court’s decision,” the actress’ rep shared in a statement. “Which has nothing to do with the merits of her allegations against Mr. Wallace’s role in the smear campaign and relates solely to the procedural question of whether he is subject to jurisdiction in New York or elsewhere.”

Wallace’s attorney, Chip Babcock, a partner in the Texas law firm Jackson Walker, LLP, also released a statement. “Mr. Wallace and Street Relations are very grateful for the Court’s carefully and thorough opinion. They hope that Ms. Lively does not choose to refile against them.”



