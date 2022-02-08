Blake Lively Shared A Genuis Hack To Upgrade Boxed Mac And Cheese

Stars, they’re just like us. Okay, maybe they’re not, but Blake Lively loves a big comforting bowl of mac and cheese, and that’s close enough for me. When Lively’s not poking fun at her husband, making movies, or launching her own line of non-alcoholic mixers, she’s building up other female entrepreneurs, and we’re here for it.

Lively shared the clever mac and cheese hack on her Instagram stories. The Age of Adaline star took a box of mac and cheese, added some goodness to it, and made it creamier, cheesier, and so much better. I mean, who would blame a (gossip) girl for adding more cheese to boxed mac and cheese? Not me!

Lively’s preferred boxed mac and cheese isn’t any cheapo off-brand either. She uses Goodles Twist My Parm, which is loaded with 14 grams of protein, 21 nutrients from plants, real cheese, and no artificial flavors or preservatives. Gadot even responded to Lively’s Instagram story by reposting it with the caption, “Blake Lively you know best! Gonna try your recipe ASAP.”

However, even with all the good stuff Goodles provides, that powder cheese isn’t gonna cut it for Lively. She stated in her Instagram story, in reference to the Goodles mac and cheese box, “This is not an ad. I’m mac & cheese passionate. This is so d*** good.”

How To Make Blake Lively’s Mac And Cheese

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants star doesn’t quite follow the instructions on the back of the box though. Her advice? “Instead: add a heavy splash of whole milk.” Then, “Mix in the cheese powder. 1/3 block of cream cheese. And two big handfuls of fresh grated sharp cheddar and/or hard goat cheese or Gouda.” She added, “I like to mix all 3. Enjoyyyyyy.”

If you’re ready to try Lively’s Mac and Cheese (I am!) here’s the run-down.

Ingredients

One box of Goodles Twist My Parm mac and cheese (or preferred boxed mac and cheese)

1/3 block of cream cheese

whole milk

grated sharp cheddar cheese

Gouda or goat cheese

Directions

Cook maccaroni pasta according to the directions on the box. Drain and return to pot. Add in a heavy splash of whole milk. Mix in dried cheese powder, cream cheese, handful (about a half-cup) of sharp cheddar, and another handful (about a half-cup) of gouda. Mix until melted, cheesy, and creamy. Enjoy!

