‘Black Panther’ Stuntman And His 3 Children Killed In Horrific Car Crash In Georgia

Tragedy struck the entertainment industry when Taraja Ramsess, a highly regarded Hollywood stuntman known for his work in films like Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, lost his life in a car crash. The accident, which occurred on Halloween night in DeKalb County, Georgia, also claimed the lives of three of Ramsess’ children.

On the night of the accident, Taraja Ramsess was driving his five children in a pickup truck along the Interstate when they turned onto an exit ramp and collided with a tractor-trailer. The exact cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Ramsess was tragically declared dead at the scene, along with two of his daughters – a 13-year-old and an 8-week-old infant.

The devastating news was confirmed by Ramsess’ mother, Akili, who took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking updates. She later revealed in a subsequent Instagram post that Ramsess’ 10-year-old son, who had been on life support, had also passed away.

Akili’s posts were not only filled with grief but also celebrated Ramsess, highlighting his deep love for his children, his passion for martial arts, his love for motorcycles, and his dedication to filmmaking.

In the entertainment industry, Taraja Ramsess was a respected and accomplished stuntman. He had lent his talents to notable films such as Avengers: Infinity War, The Suicide Squad, and Creed III, among others.

Additionally, Ramsess had contributed to the art department on several successful TV series and films, including The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Walking Dead, and The Vampire Diaries.

At the time of the accident, Taraja Ramsess was 41-years-old, and his untimely passing has sent shockwaves through Hollywood and the entertainment community. Colleagues and fans have expressed their sorrow and offered condolences to his family during this difficult time.