blac-chyna-speaks-out-about-possibly-reconciling-with-ex-rob-kardashian

Nearly a decade after she and Rob Kardashian called it quits, Blac Chyna speaks out about the possibility of reconciling with her ex.

According to TMZ, Chyna spoke about getting back together with Kardashian while appearing at the Los Angeles Women’s Expo last weekend. She and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum share a daughter, Dream.

“Me and Robert, we’re healing,” the former reality TV star explained. “And we’re communicating and we’re just going with the flow.”

She then noted, “And if God be, then it will be something.”

While continuing to speak about Kardashian, Chyna hinted there may be something between the exes.

“We’re just taking our time,” she said. “He’s my person.”

Also during the interview, Blac Chyna said she would like to have more children with Rob Kardashian.

“Rob absolutely,” Chyna said when asked if she would have more children with Kardashian or with her other ex, Tyga, with whom she shares son King Cairo.

Speaking about her reason for picking Rob, Blac said it was because they would have “cute, chunky little babies.”

Blac Chyna first hinted that things between her and Rob Kardashian had shifted in an Oct. 14 Instagram post, which featured a photo of herself in front of a Ferrari.

“This love is forever,” she wrote in the caption while tagging Kardashian.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s Past Relationship Had Ups and Downs

The couple had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship from 2016 to 2017.

In late 2017, Blac Chyna sued several members of the Kardashian family for defamation. She accused them of being responsible for the cancellation of her and Rob’s reality TV show.

The case ended up going to trial in 2022, with Rob testifying against Blac. During his testimony, he accused his ex of physically abusing him, citing a December 2016 altercation. He claimed that Chyna came at him with a metal rod and an iPhone cord before pulling a gun on him.

Chyna admitted during her testimony to having the gun on her, but stated that it wasn’t loaded. “I would never shoot Rob or anyone at that,” she said. “I was probably at the worst place in my entire life, at my weakest, lowest point.”

The judge ultimately sided with the Kardashians.

Despite their past, Chyna said she and Kardashian had moved on. She is also civil with the rest of the Kardashian clan.