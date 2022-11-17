These Controversial Shoes From Your Youth Keep Selling Out On Repeat, And I Can See Why

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Birkenstocks (or Birks, as the kids would say) have always been divisive. You probably have an image in your head of shoes with cork insoles and a suede leather exterior. This combination seems stylish to some, while others just don’t see the appeal.

And we get it, Birks can sometimes be lumped into the “ugly shoe” category along with other trendy footwear, like Uggs or Crocs. But recently, Birkenstock has had a huge cultural resurgence—and honestly, we’re here for it.

I bought my first pair of Birkenstock sandals at the beginning of the summer, and I’ve rarely taken them off since. They’re so comfy, super easy to throw on, and go with just about everything.

I even wear them with socks if it’s a little chilly outside. They’re just that comfortable. And although several copycats have been launched by the likes of Alexander McQueen, Celine, Gucci, Fendi, etc., there’s just nothing like the real deal.

Birkenstock has a ton of different styles to choose from: sneakers, boots, clogs, sandals, and more. But the Boston Clog is the style that’s blowing up on social media and flying off the shelves faster than they can be kept in (Birken)stock.

This classic clog has gone super-viral on Pinterest and TikTok, making them difficult to find at most retailers. One theory for their popularity, according to TikTok creator Annie Paventy, is because of their comfort and versatility.

“I’ve seen them styled so many ways,” she said. “They’re also super comfortable, probably one of the most comfortable shoes you can wear besides a pair of sneakers. They’re like the epitome of the cozy, comfortable shoe.”

It can be difficult to find a pair of Boston Clogs, but where there’s a will, there’s a way. In addition to scouring various retailer websites and signing up for email alerts, you could also try calling a local store in the morning to see whether they’ve gotten a shipment. Otherwise, if you’re willing to pay a premium, it couldn’t hurt to check out resellers like Poshmark or Mercari.

So where do you come down on the Birkenstock debate? Are you a yay or a nay? Personally, while I can see the merit of the detractors’ arguments, I’ve seen the light and these will be my go-to kicks for the foreseeable future.

